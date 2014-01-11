N'DJAMENA, Jan 11 Central African Republic's former president Michel Djotodia travelled to Benin on Saturday where he will go into exile, government sources in Chad and Benin told Reuters.

Djotodia, who was swept to power last March by northern rebels, resigned along with his prime minister on Friday under intense international pressure after they failed to halt months of inter-religious violence. (Reporting by Madjiasra Nako and Ange Aboa in Abidjan; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)