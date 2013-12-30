* Interim govt say clash with Christian militias
* Resident reports group of 40 armed men in street
* U.N. says two children beheaded in December
By Paul-Marin Ngoupana
BANGUI, Dec 30 Heavy weapons fire rang out in
the north of Central African Republic's capital Bangui early on
Monday in what the government said were clashes with Christian
militias.
French and African troops have struggled to contain violence
between Muslim Seleka rebels and Christian militias that has
already killed 1,000 people this month and displaced hundreds of
thousands.
"There was heavy weapons fire north of Bangui for a few
hours and several neighbourhoods were affected," Amy Martin,
head of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian
Affairs in Bangui told Reuters.
A Reuters witness in the capital reported shell explosions
and mortar fire, adding that it had stopped by late morning.
Heavy arms fire was reported in Bangui during a two-day
spike in violence which began on Dec. 5 but reports of shooting
in recent days has been limited to sporadic small arms fire.
Guy-Simplice Kodegue, spokesman for interim President Michel
Djotodia said the fresh fighting was between government forces
and members of the Christian militia, known as anti-balaka after
the local Sango language word for machete.
He did not say whether there had been any casualties.
A local resident who didn't wish to be named said a group of
around 40 men armed with Kalashnikovs assault rifles marched
through northern Bangui on Monday, despite French-led efforts to
disarm the population.
The country's Christian majority has complained of waves of
looting and killing by Djotodia's loose band of militias who
seized power in March with the aid of fighters from Chad and
Sudan.
Violence intensified in early December after Christian
militia launched reprisal attacks on Seleka forces, raising
fears of generalised conflict in the country.
The number of internally displaced has swollen with the
mounting violence and over 100,000 are sheltering in a makeshift
camp at Bangui airport, a medical charity said.
CHILD BEHEADINGS
Kristalina Georgieva, EU aid chief, said that concerted
international action was needed to prevent "an appalling tragedy
from spiralling further out of control".
More than 800,000 people are now internally displaced within
the country and a meeting with U.N.'s humanitarian chief Valerie
Amos is planned for Jan. 20 to coordinate humanitarian policy,
Georgieva added.
UNICEF, the United Nations' children's agency, said on
Monday that at least two children had been beheaded in this
month's violence.
"More and more children are being recruited into armed
groups, and they are also being directly targeted in atrocious
revenge attacks," said Souleymane Diabate, UNICEF Representative
in the country.
Martin Ziguele, a former prime minister and leading
opposition figure, called for the formation of a national
commission to bring accountability for crimes.
"There can be no true reconciliation without justice and
forgiveness," he said in a statement.
Many say the bloodshed has little to do with religion in a
nation where Muslims and Christians have long lived in peace,
and have instead blamed a political battle for control of
resources in one of Africa's most weakly governed states.
Central African Republic, racked by five coups and numerous
rebellions since independence from France in 1960, is rich in
diamonds, timber gold and oil.
(Reporting by Paul-Marin Ngoupana; Additional reporting by Ange
Aboa; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Jon Boyle)