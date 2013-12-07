PARIS Dec 7 An African Union peacemaking
mission will increase its force in Central African Republic to
6,000 men, the French President's office said on Saturday, up
from 3,500 now.
"The union is committed and has deployed an African force on
the ground. It has decided to bring this force up to 6,000 men,"
it said in a statement after an informal meeting was held on the
crisis in Paris.
France is deploying 1,600 troops to its former colony, where
at least 300 people have died in three days of violence between
the Seleka rebel group that seized power in March and Christian
self-defence militias, which has spilled over into religious
violence in the capital and beyond.