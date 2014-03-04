GENEVA, March 4 People fleeing conflicts in
Central African Republic and South Sudan are growing
increasingly sick and hungry with children particularly at risk,
United Nations aid agencies said on Tuesday.
Among the latest deaths were 15 malnourished children who
"died before they could be saved" at the weekend, having crossed
from Central African Republic into Cameroon, said Melissa
Fleming, spokeswoman for the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR.
"I think 'tip of the iceberg' is a very appropriate way of
putting it," UNICEF spokesman Patrick McCormick told a news
briefing in Geneva, referring to the 15 children.
Violence in Central African Republic and neighbouring South
Sudan has displaced about 1.8 million people across the region.
"We're really noticing a trend in all refugees that they're
in very poor physical shape. Some are suffering from malaria,
diarrhoea, respiratory infections," Fleming said.
"Many have been hiding in the bush for up to even one year
in the Central African Republic, which has significantly
impacted their state of health. Also, very disturbingly, many
children up to the age of 5 are showing varying degrees of
malnourishment."
Fleming said the poor state of health of the 15 children who
died in Cameroon was "an indication of what's probably worse
inside the country".
Many of those fleeing from South Sudan into Ethiopia are
also malnourished. UNHCR said medical screening showed 11.1
percent were suffering from severe acute malnutrition and
another 16.6 percent from moderate acute malnutrition.
The World Health Organization says that the fatality rate
for under-5s suffering from severe acute malnutrition typically
ranges from 30 percent to 50 percent.
Central African Republic, a former French colony, has been
torn by inter-communal violence since mainly Muslim rebels
seized power a year ago and Christian militia exacted reprisals
against the Muslim minority.
In South Sudan, a power struggle between the president and
his deputy whom he dismissed last July triggered fighting that
has killed thousands in the past few months. Despite a ceasefire
Jan 23, the violence is worsening, McCormick said.
"South Sudan's dream, the newest country in the world, risks
becoming a nightmare for the country's children," he said.
The U.N. humanitarian appeal for South Sudan is more than $1
billion short of a target of $1.27 billion by June. A U.N.
strategic response plan for Central African Republic has
received only $112 million of $551 million needed this year.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)