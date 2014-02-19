* Christian militia attacks convoy of Muslims being
evacuated
* Fighting rages near Bangui airport
* U.N. aid official forced to cancel visit to north of
country
(Adds Chad PM, Seleka commander comments, details)
By Media Coulibaly
BANGUI, Feb 19 Heavy fighting erupted near the
airport in Central African Republic's capital Bangui on
Wednesday, as Christian militia tried to block the evacuation of
Muslims and disrupted a visit by a top United Nations aid
official, witnesses said.
The fighting was the latest episode in a cycle of religious
violence that has displaced an estimated 1 million people from
the former French colony and killed at least 2,000.
About 6,000 African and 1,600 French peacekeepers have
failed to halt the conflict. Paris has warned the crisis risks
degenerating into genocide.
The latest clashes began after Chadian troops tried to
escort a convoy of Muslims out of the city, said Songokoua
Yetinzapa, a Bangui resident living in a vast camp for displaced
civilians near the airport. Their departure was blocked by the
militia, known as the "anti-balaka," which means "anti-machete"
in the Sango language.
"I heard several people were killed, but I only saw one dead
body: a Muslim who was killed by the anti-balaka," he said by
telephone as automatic gunfire and an explosion rang out.
Reuters journalists were chased from the scene by
machete-wielding youths.
Sebastien Wenezoui, a spokesman for the anti-balaka, said
their fighters came out to defend the local population near the
airport after they were targeted by Chadian troops who were
escorting the convoy.
"When they drove in from Chad yesterday, the Chadians
attacked civilians in Damara. Someone from the town called a
radio program to report what the Chadians did. This angered
people in Bangui who set up roadblocks to prevent them from
leaving," Wenezoui told Reuters by telephone.
He also said African MISCA peacekeeping troops and French
soldiers removed the roadblocks and dispersed the crowds. Some
anti-balaka fighters responded with gunfire.
Chadian troops then "passed forcefully" through the
barricades, a foreign military source said, asking not to be
named. French army spokesman Gilles Jaron said that there was
sporadic gunfire in the direction of French troops, but gave no
further details.
A U.N. official confirmed African peacekeepers had been
dispatched to reinforce troops in the area near the airport.
"IMPOSSIBLE TO JUSTIFY"
Another U.N. official said the fighting had prevented
Valerie Amos, U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian
Affairs, from traveling to the north of the country, where
violence between Muslims and Christians has also scattered tens
of thousands of civilians and left villages abandoned.
Predominately Muslim rebels, known as Seleka, toppled the
president of the Central African Republic, Francois Bozize, last
March. Killings and abuses carried out while they were in power
led to the creation of a mainly Christian self-defense militia
known as "anti-balaka."
Violence targeting Muslim civilians has increased since
Seleka leader Michel Djotodia resigned as president last month
under international pressure.
International forces including elite units of the Chadian
military and African peacekeepers have evacuated tens of
thousands of Muslims from areas under the control of anti-balaka
forces in the absence of government troops.
Chad has so far repatriated more than 70,000 of its
nationals from Central African Republic since the end of
December as part of an operation that Chadian Prime Minister
Kalzeubet Pahimi Deubet said had now ended.
Speaking on Chadian state television, Deubet said
Wednesday's violence targeted a convoy containing Chadian
civilians and came a day after a similar attack 50 km (31 miles)
from Bangui.
"Repeated attacks on convoys carrying defenseless people
committed through the barbarity of those whom they considered
their brothers is impossible to justify," he said.
A retreat of most Seleka forces from Bangui following
Djotodia's resignation has led to Muslims fleeing the south and
warnings from a top U.N. official of "ethnic-religious
cleansing."
While some Seleka officials have mooted the possibility of a
partition of the country, General Moussa Dhaffane, a senior
rebel commander who has remained in Bangui, called upon Muslims
to return.
"We must ask those who left, Central African Muslims, to
return. This is their home. This is their land, their soil.
Their homes are here," he told a press conference on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Bate Felix and David Lewis in Dakar;
writing by David Lewis and Joe Bavier; editing by Daniel Flynn,
Larry King and G Crosse)