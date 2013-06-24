Britain's FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
* Oil stocks support but come off highs as crude reverses course
BANGUI, June 24 At least 37 gold miners died in Central African Republic when a pit in which they were operating collapsed after heavy rains, the country's presidency said on Monday.
The incident happened on Sunday at a gold mine in Ndassima, some 440 km (273 miles) east of the capital, Bangui. "The toll of 37 is provisional as there were many injured," said Prosper Ndouba, spokesman for the president's office. (Reporting by Paul-Marin Ngoupana; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
SAO PAULO, March 10 Shares in Vale SA fell on Friday, bringing their losses over the past two weeks to nearly a fifth, as investors fretted over the impact of a potential drop in iron ore prices on the world's largest producer of the steel-making raw material.
STOCKHOLM, March 10 Nordic forestry firms racing to replace paper business lost to the internet are trying to transform their pulp mill by-products into glue, biofuel and carbon fibre for aircraft and wind turbines.