SINGAPORE Aug 26 Singapore-listed Chinese property developer CentraLand said on Friday that trading in its shares will be suspended as the percentage held by the public has fallen below 10 percent.

The suspension takes place four working days before the close of a takeover offer by Pickard Enterprises, a vehicle linked to CentraLand's non-executive chairman Li Wei.

CentraLand shares rose 1.3 percent to S$0.40 on Friday.

Pickard offered S$0.40 a share for CentraLand on Aug 12 and said it planned to delist the firm. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)