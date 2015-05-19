(Adds Kähkönen, Kazakh central banker quotes)
By Dmitry Solovyov
ALMATY May 19 Russia's recession and lower oil
prices have slowed economies in the Caucasus and Central Asia,
the IMF said on Tuesday, presenting its weakest outlook for the
region since the global financial crisis.
Economic growth in the eight ex-Soviet states, in a region
stretching from the Black and Caspian seas to Siberia, Iran and
China, will slow to an average 3.2 percent this year from 5.3
percent in 2014, the International Monetary Fund said in a new
regional outlook.
Last year's fall in the oil price has hit both oil-exporting
economies and countries dependant on remittances sent home by
relatives working elsewhere in the region, mainly in Russia.
"Exchange rate developments, such as the appreciation of the
U.S. dollar and the depreciation of the rouble, are compounding
the problem," Juha Kähkönen, deputy director of the IMF's Middle
East and Central Asia Department, said presenting the report in
Kazakhstan.
"Overall, the outlook for the region has not been this weak
since the global financial crisis in 2008-09."
The IMF forecast gross domestic product (GDP) growth would
pick up to 4.2 percent in 2016.
IMF economists divide the region between hydrocarbon
exporters Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan,
and oil- and gas-importing Armenia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan and
Tajikistan.
Hit by low oil prices, Russia's economy has been further
weakened by sanctions imposed by the West over Moscow's
annexation of the Crimea and its support for pro-Russian
separatists in east Ukraine.
MORE FLEXIBLE EXCHANGE RATE
Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy and the
second-largest post-Soviet oil producer after Russia, is
forecast to grow 2.0 percent this year, slowing from 4.3 percent
in 2014.
A slowdown in oil output and delayed development of new
oilfields has further hampered Kazakhstan's economy.
Tighter fiscal policy, structural reforms and a more
flexible exchange rate policy could help Kazakhstan weather the
hard times, the IMF said.
"It's clear that over time people in Kazakhstan and
companies need to get used to the idea that the exchange rate
will be not as predictable and will move around, and this will
be the context of a very well designed inflation targeting
framework which modern central banks in various parts of the
world are practicing."
Kazakh National Bank Governor Kairat Kelimbetov told the
same news conference that Kazakhstan would stick to its current
policy of a fixed exchange corridor of 170-188 tenge per dollar.
He said the tenge rate would comfortably remain stable as
long as oil traded "above $50 + plus per barrel". Brent crude
was $65.48 per barrel at 0848 GMT on Tuesday.
Kazakhstan's gold and foreign currency reserves, combined
with the "oil fund", stand at about $100 billion, Kelimbetov
said.
He reiterated his earlier statement that Kazakhstan would
liberalise its exchange policy and introduce inflation targeting
within three years.
Due to its reserve buffers, "Kazakhstan, unlike some other
countries, has more freedom to choose when it moves towards
(exchange rate) flexibility, Kähkönen told Reuters.
"But it's clear that over time people in Kazakhstan and
companies need to get used to the idea that the exchange rate
will be not as predictable and will move around."
In Azerbaijan, the largest economy in the Caucasus, GDP
growth will slow to 0.6 percent this year from 2.8 percent in
2014.
The IMF sees growth slowing in the four oil-importing CCA
nations to 1.5 percent this year from 4.6 percent in 2014, and
shrinking by 1 percent in landlocked Armenia.
These countries are heavily dependent on remittances sent
home by their citizens working abroad, mainly in Russia, which
have fallen sharply, erasing any gains from lower oil prices.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)