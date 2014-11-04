(Corrects in para 2 to say 0.75 percentage point (not 0.75
pct))
ALMATY Nov 4 Economic growth in the Caucasus
and Central Asia (CCA) is set to weaken this year and next, hit
by a slowdown in Russia, the region's key trading partner and
source of remittances and investment, the International Monetary
Fund said on Tuesday.
The region, which includes eight ex-Soviet states sprawling
from the Black and Caspian seas to Siberia, Iran and China, will
see its economic growth slow to about 5.5 percent in 2014-15,
0.75 percentage point lower than projected in the Fund's outlook
in May.
IMF economists divide the region into hydrocarbon exporters
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan and oil and
gas importing Armenia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.
"A further deepening of geopolitical tensions between Russia
and Ukraine could have a significant impact on the CCA region,
over both the near and medium term," the IMF said in an updated
regional outlook.
The price of oil, Russia's major export, has dwindled by
about $30 per barrel in recent months to around $85-86, while
Moscow is also feeling the effect of its weakening rouble
currency and Western sanctions imposed over its role in the
Ukraine crisis.
Russia's central bank expects gross domestic product to rise
by just 0.4 percent in this year. Economy Minister Alexei
Ulyukayev said last month that there were "very big risks" that
Russia's growth could turn negative in 2015 if oil prices
remained close to present levels.
"A protracted period of smaller growth in other trading
partners, particularly Europe or China, would also affect
external demand," the IMF said. "Domestic risks stem from
reversals in growth-enhancing structural reforms, especially in
the areas of governance and competition."
BIG OR SMALL - ALL TAKE A BLOW
Kazakhstan's GDP, by far the biggest in the region, is
forecast to grow by 4.6 percent this year and 4.7 percent in
2015, the Fund said, compared with a 6-percent rise in 2013.
The country of 17 million is Russia's close trading partner.
Together with Belarus, they plan to launch the Eurasian Economic
Union (EEU) on Jan. 1, 2015.
Delayed output from the giant Kashagan oilfield, launched in
September last year but halted a few weeks later due to gas
leaks from its pipelines, also weighs on Kazakhstan's growth,
the IMF said.
In oil-rich Caspian neighbour Azerbaijan, GDP growth is
expected to slow to 4.5 percent this year and further to 4.3
percent in 2015 from last year's 5.8 percent, mainly reflecting
weaker growth in domestic demand, it said.
Despite two decades of strong economic growth, poverty and
inequality rates are still high in the region.
In energy-hungry Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, where per capita
GDP is less than one tenth of that in Kazakhstan, Russia's
slowdown is felt through smaller volumes of cash remittances
sent home by migrant workers, the IMF said.
Besides, a weakening of the Russian rouble is putting
pressure on the Tajik and Kyrgyz currencies, feeding quickly
into inflation, it said.
In the region's oil importers, economic growth is forecast
to fall from an average of 5.6 percent in 2013 to 4.6 percent
this year, despite the expected recovery in Georgia, where
national GDP growth is set to accelerate to 5.0 percent in 2014
from 3.2 percent last year.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Toby Chopra)