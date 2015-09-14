ALMATY, Sept 14 London-listed Central Asia Metals Plc (CAML) raised production of cathode copper by 7 percent in the first half of this year to 5,444 tonnes, while keeping the business profitable despite a fall in the price of the metal, it said on Monday.

CAML operates a recovery plant in Kounrad in central Kazakhstan. It uses high-end technologies to recover copper from waste dumps dating back to Soviet times.

"I am pleased to report that our business has remained profitable in the first half of 2015, despite a 16 percent decrease in the copper price since the beginning of the year," CAML CEO Nick Clarke said in a statement.

The company said its copper sales totaled 5,120 tonnes, a 9 percent increase on the first half of 2014.

CAML, which posted a first-half core profit (EBITDA) of $16.0 million on group gross revenue of $30.3 million, said it would pay an interim dividend of 4.5 pence per ordinary share on Oct. 30, 2015.

"With the dividend announced today, total cash returned to shareholders now exceeds the funds raised at IPO five years ago, an achievement of which we are extremely proud," Clarke said.

In the first half of 2015, CAML delivered the Stage 1 expansion of the Kounrad plant on time and under budget, working towards the Stage 2 expansion, Clarke said.

Last year CAML produced 11,136 tonnes of copper, and Clarke said in March the company aimed to raise output to 13,000 tonnes in 2015 and to 15,000 tonnes in 2016. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by David Holmes)