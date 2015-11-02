Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON Nov 2 The U.S. State Department said on Monday it was reviewing an incident during a meeting of Secretary of State John Kerry with Uzbekistan President Islam Karimov in Samarkand in which an American reporter was escorted out after shouting a question.
"People were being ushered out of the room after the photo spray. We are looking at it. We take this seriously," State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau told a news briefing.
At the photo opportunity in Samarkand on Sunday, as security men started ushering reporters out of the room, one American reporter shouted a question to Karimov about the U.S. State Department's scathing critique of his human rights record. Karimov ignored the query. Kerry began responding but the reporter was pushed out of the room before he finished. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammad; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order