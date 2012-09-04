Sept 4 Veteran British banker Andrew Crockett, a former head of the Bank for International Settlements and Executive Director of the Bank of England, has died. He was 69.

"He was a deeply loved and widely admired international public servant," Governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King said in a statement. "Andrew showed great courage during his illness and will be missed by all who knew him."

Crockett died at his home in California on Monday, the Bank of England said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Crockett was general manager for the Basel-based BIS, a global forum for central banks, from 1993 until 2003. His name also surfaced as a possible contender to replace Eddie George at the Bank of England in 2003, although King was ultimately named to that post.

Crockett also held senior positions at the International Monetary Fund in the 1970s and 1980s, and was chairman of the Financial Stability Forum, the predecessor to the Financial Stability Board, between 1999 and 2003.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said he had been widely admired for his long years of public service and the Fund had benefited greatly from his insight and ability.

"He served the IMF, the BIS and the international economic community more broadly with great distinction. On behalf of the IMF, I wish to offer our deepest condolences," Lagarde said in a statement.