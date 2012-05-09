JERUSALEM May 9 Israel's central bank said on
Wednesday the country's banks were strong despite a downgrade of
its banking system by Moody's Investors Service.
Moody's late on Tuesday said it had changed its outlook to
"negative" from "stable" to reflect the projected slowdown in
Israel's economic growth, the banking sector's tight capital
metrics relative to its global peers, the increased credit risks
posed by weaknesses in the corporate bond market and banks' high
credit concentrations which pose risks for asset quality.
"We believe the banking system is strong and its ability to
withstand shocks is as it has in the past," the Bank of Israel
said in a statement, citing results of recent stress tests.
It added that Israeli banks have relatively low leverage and
negligible exposure to sovereign debt of European countries that
are in crisis.
