* ECB exit "is still distant", says Draghi
* Coeure says ECB can deploy other measures if warranted
* King: markets have "jumped the gun" expecting rate rises
* S&P says euro zone bond yields still far from danger zone
By Annika Breidthardt and David Milliken
BERLIN/LONDON, June 25 Some of the world's top
central bankers sought on Tuesday to calm markets that have
"jumped the gun" about the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
plan to slow its bond-buying stimulus.
The chiefs of the European Central Bank and the Bank of
England led the way, trying to douse expectations that the Fed's
announcement last week could lead them to follow suit and unwind
their growth-supporting policies.
"In terms of monetary policy, price stability is assured,
and the overall economic outlook still warrants an accommodative
stance, the exit from which by the way is still distant," ECB
President Mario Draghi said in Berlin.
Earlier on Tuesday, one of Draghi's lieutenants, Benoit
Coeure, said the policy steps the ECB had taken to support
growth and fight the euro zone crisis would stay "as long as
necessary" and that it could go further still, if needed.
"There are other measures, standard and non-standard, that
we can deploy if warranted," he said in London.
The double-barrelled offensive from Draghi and Coeure showed
the ECB is not about to follow the Federal Reserve, the first of
the world's major central banks to lay out a path for exiting
its stimulus measures.
Yields on U.S. and other government debt have leapt since
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank might start
reducing its bond buying later this year and possibly end it by
mid-2014.
Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said markets had
overinterpreted Bernanke's comments.
"I think people have rather jumped the gun thinking this
means an imminent return to normal levels of interest rates. It
doesn't," he said in his final appearance as governor before
parliament's Treasury Committee on Tuesday.
"The Federal Reserve has merely said that the easing, in
which it is still engaging, may taper at some point depending on
economic conditions," King said.
If Europe will not follow the Fed's lead, neither will Japan
which has only just embarked on an extraordinary stimulus
programme.
King's successor, Mark Carney, said a return to a more
normal policy stance was inevitable at some point and that banks
and regulators should be prepared. "Eventually across all major
jurisdictions the objective is to move away from exceptional
emergency accommodation," he said.
At the weekend, the Bank for International Settlements,
known as "the central banks' central bank", ramped up pressure
for an end to cheap money by saying an exit from accommodative
policies would only become harder over time.
Jean-Claude Trichet, Draghi's predecessor, sought to play
down the significance of the BIS comments, saying they were just
a reminder that 'non-standard' measures - like bond purchases -
were not forever.
"I wouldn't say it's premature, it's only a reminder," the
former ECB chief said. "We had only a reminder that the
non-standard measures are not forever."
MARKETS UNNERVED
In the euro zone, yields on Spanish and Italian government
bonds have spiked by over half a
percentage point since Bernanke's comments last week, though
they remain well below the levels of last summer when the ECB
acted to prevent a euro zone break-up.
Moritz Kraemer, Standard & Poor's head sovereign analysts
for EMEA, said there was no major threat yet from the market
shift.
"With all the movement that we have seen over the last
fortnight or so ... we are far away from the red danger zone
where we were last summer for example," he said. "A lot of those
countries have done a lot of pre-funding so there is no
immediate threat to it."
Draghi nonetheless stressed the importance of the ECB's
unused bond-purchase plan - dubbed Outright Monetary
Transactions (OMT) - that he masterminded last year to head off
the risk of a euro zone break-up, saying the bloc was more
stable as a result.
"Indeed, I would say that OMT is even more essential now as
we see potential changes in the monetary policy stance with
associated uncertainty in other jurisdictions of the integrated
global economy," he said in a thinly veiled reference to the
Fed's plans.
Clear communication by the Federal Reserve and other central
banks about their future intentions will be vital if turmoil is
to be limited.
The International Monetary Fund's chief economist, Olivier
Blanchard, said an exit from so-called quantitative easing "is
not fundamentally very difficult, but there is a problem of
communication on how you do it, which is going to create
volatility.
"But the volatility we have seen in the past week is
exaggerated," he added.
Nonetheless, euro zone policymakers are concerned that
disruptions to markets could impede a recovery.
"We should not forget that changes of direction are always
difficult, sensitive - they introduce volatility in financial
markets and if they are not properly controlled they could
derail the ongoing recovery," Spanish Econmic Minister Luis de
Guindos said at an event in Madrid.