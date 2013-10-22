BRIEF-Alchip Technologies says no dividend for 2016
March 10 Alchip Technologies Ltd: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ZxUlhJ Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Oct 22 Central China Land Media Co Ltd
* Says Q3 net profit up 150 percent y/y at 117 million yuan ($19.20 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zun93v
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.0925 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)
March 10 Alchip Technologies Ltd: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ZxUlhJ Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 10 Cayenne S Ark Mobile Co Ltd: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/1EvurP Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says declares interim dividend of 5 rupees per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2mOxdSy Further company coverage: