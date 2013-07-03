RABAT, July 3 Banque Centrale Populaire
, one of Morocco's three biggest banks, may raise
short-term debt on the international market before the end of
the year, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.
"We are more interested in short-term bonds (than
medium-term), maybe by the end of the year. But the amount has
not been decided yet," Mohamed Benchaaboun said on the sidelines
of a financial industry event in the capital Rabat.
"We have no immediate financing need and we are not
interested in the formula of the medium-term announced by other
Moroccan banks" he said.
Moroccan lenders are turning to international debt due to a
shortage of liquidity in the domestic market.
Foreign debt sales would also help the government boost
foreign reserves, which barely cover four months of imports.
Morocco's finances have been strained by a costlier energy bill
and economic weakness in its main European trading partners.
Attjariwafa Bank and BMCE Bank, the two
biggest Moroccan banks, both plan to raise $500 million through
foreign bond issues.
Attijariwafa said the timing was still to be decided. BMCE
Bank wanted to go ahead with its fundraising in the last two
weeks of June but the issue was delayed.
"We have sent our file to the Luxembourg stock exchange,
where it will be listed, and our advisers will decide on the
timing," a source at BMCE said.
BMCE has hired Barclays, Citibank and BNP Paribas as
advisers for its bond sale.
(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)