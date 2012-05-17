LONDON May 17 The need for euro zone banks to repair their balance sheets could prompt asset selloffs and a potential credit crunch in the EU's emerging east unless lenders and regulators work to avoid this, the head of Hungary's central bank said on Thursday.

Since the end of last year, euro zone banks have been reducing exposure to central and Eastern Europe with a deleveraging exercise that has squeezed lending even as many countries in the region slide into recession.

Andras Simor said a delayed response by European banking authorities to force write-downs of bad assets in euro zone banks meant deleveraging was now focused on the sale of subsidiaries and other assets in the region.

He stressed that the situation would vary in each country and issues including relative profitability, external funding needs, the level of foreign currency lending and the regulatory environment would determine which would suffer the most.

"For all these reasons, European bank deleveraging - although to different degrees - is clearly a serious risk for CEE countries," Simor said.

"A disproportionately high degree of deleveraging in CEE can have large effects on the region's credit supply and may hamper the recovery process. Regulatory vigilance is therefore justified and ... has to occur in a coordinated fashion."

Hungary is seen as particularly vulnerable to deleveraging after its prime minister, Viktor Orban, imposed Europe's highest tax on banks, which has cut deeply into their profits. Romania and Bulgaria, where Greek banks own subsidiaries, are also seen as at particular risk.

Earlier, Simor's Polish counterpart, Marek Belka, said pressure on European banks from the region's debt crisis could cause them to sell more Polish subsidiaries.

His comments follow the sale of Zachodni WBK banks by troubled Allied Irish Banks to Spain's Santander and Austrian Raiffeisen's purchase of the Polish unit of Greece's Eurobank.

Western European banks from Austria, France, Belgium and other countries control 60-90 percent of banking assets in emerging Eastern European Union states in what the Bank of International Settlements estimates are worth roughly a quarter of the region's gross domestic product.

Before the crisis, euro zone lenders saw the region as a main profit driver because of faster economic growth and lower credit saturation, but data has shown an outflow of funds from the region since the fourth quarter of last year.

HOME BIAS

Simor said banks may put their foreign assets relatively high on the list of things to sell, particularly because of a 'home bias' based on political considerations.

Both parent banks and home regulators needed to coordinate their efforts to prevent a swift deleveraging process, he said.

"If too many banks are rushing to the exit at the same time, it can have systemic consequences, for example, if they trigger a full-blown credit crunch in parts of the region," Simor said at a conference of banking officials in London.

However, he said it was not clear that one effort to do so - the Vienna Initiative 2.0 which is a follow-up of an earlier policy to keep Western European banks lending in eastern Europe during the 2008/09 financial crisis - could create the right incentives for cross-border banking groups to cooperate.

He suggested the European Banking Authority's regular monitoring of banks' deleveraging plans, set to end next month, should continue on a semi-annual basis.

"At least from the perspective of some CEE countries, the topic is still sizzling," Simor said. "We need coordinated effort and patience to cool it down." (Reporting by Michael Winfrey; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)