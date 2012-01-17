VIENNA Jan 17 There is a consensus
emerging among regulators and other institutions about
coordinating efforts in a new Vienna Initiative, a plan aimed at
curbing an outflow of capital from emerging Europe, a senior
official said on Tuesday.
On Monday, officials from regulatory bodies, international
lending institutions and other groups met in Vienna to discuss
coordinating policies to avert the sudden deleveraging by
western banks from central and eastern European countries that
depend on their capital.
"What I took away from this meeting was a remarkable
consensus," Erik Berglof, chief economist of the European Bank
for Reconstruction and Development, said at a Euromoney
conference in Vienna. "Now it's to sit down and work out the
details together with the private sector."
