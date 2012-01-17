VIENNA Jan 17 There is a consensus emerging among regulators and other institutions about coordinating efforts in a new Vienna Initiative, a plan aimed at curbing an outflow of capital from emerging Europe, a senior official said on Tuesday.

On Monday, officials from regulatory bodies, international lending institutions and other groups met in Vienna to discuss coordinating policies to avert the sudden deleveraging by western banks from central and eastern European countries that depend on their capital.

"What I took away from this meeting was a remarkable consensus," Erik Berglof, chief economist of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, said at a Euromoney conference in Vienna. "Now it's to sit down and work out the details together with the private sector."

