By Marcin Goettig

WARSAW, Aug 3 Strengthening foreign and domestic demand drove Czech manufacturing growth to a four-year high in July, but Hungary lagged its regional peers, signalling slowing growth.

The headline Czech manufacturing PMI rose to 57.5 in July from 56.9 in June, the highest level since April 2011, buoyed by improving export demand from both in and outside Europe, a poll by Markit showed on Monday.

Factory activity also accelerated in Poland, rising at its fastest rate in four months in July, helped by a rise in new orders both at home and abroad.

The Poland manufacturing PMI rose to 54.5 last month from 54.3 in June, Markit said.

This contrasted with the deepest decline in Hungary's factory activity since August 2014.

Calculated under a different methodology, the Hungarian PMI fell to 50.0 last month from 54.9 in June, the local Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management said.

The 50-point mark separates growth in manufacturing from contraction.

"Manufacturing PMI in Hungary severely disappointed," BNP Paribas economist Michal Dybula said in a note. "The data ... are consistent with our view of slowing pace of Hungarian GDP growth in the second half of the year."

Analysts say Hungarian PMI readings have been volatile in the past and are not as reliable a predictor of actual economic performance as in the Czech Republic and Poland.

Zoltan Torok, a Budapest-based analyst at Raiffeisen Bank, said Hungary has experienced a slowdown in investments.

"Growth had several motors last year and one or two of them no longer help," he said.

"Around the elections (last year) public investments were boosted. The other thing is that new capacities were added in the vehicle industry last year and that is over."

Still, the weak data are unlikely to lead to more monetary easing, analysts said, as the Hungarian central bank ended its rate-cutting cycle last month.

The Czech economy benefited from a loose monetary policy and a improving auto demand in Europe. The country is home to Skoda Auto, a unit of Germany's Volkswagen, the Czech Republic's largest exporter, which sold more than 1 million cars in a year for the first time in 2014.

Car makers in Poland, whose economy is more than twice the size of the Czechs', produced about 580,000 cars and trucks last year.

"The ... favourable news from the Czech economy continues," said Radomic Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE.

Jac also said that Greece's deal with creditors would likely improve sentiment in the euro zone, which will have a positive impact on central Europe.

Final PMI figures for the euro zone showed a steady growth rate, even as Greece came close to bankruptcy last month.

Demand from the euro zone accounts for about 62 percent of Czech exports, 57 percent of Hungary's exports and 54 percent of Poland's exports. (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in PRAGUE and Sandor Peto in BUDAPEST; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Andrew Heavens)