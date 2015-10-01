* Polish PMI falls again in Sept, hits 1-year low

* Czech PMI dips more than expected, Hungary PMI jumps

* Caution remains, VW scandal impact yet to be seen

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Oct 1 Growth in Poland's manufacturing sector slowed to a one-year low in September due to weak exports while a Czech factory survey dipped for a second straight month, showing some lingering business caution.

Economies in the European Union's emerging east have well outpaced growth in the euro zone this year and analysts said manufacturing surveys on Thursday showed activity remained robust despite the lower readings.

Poland's manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) dropped to 50.9 in September, from 51.1, missing analysts' expectations for faster growth after the sector gauge showed its sharpest fall in more than a decade the previous month.

In the Czech Republic, PMI also slowed to 55.5, the weakest improvement in the manufacturing sector since May, data compiled by Markit Economics showed.

Hungarian PMI, measured by a different methodology which analysts say is more volatile, was an outlier, accelerating to 55.8 from 51.0 in August. All three stayed above the 50-mark separating expansion from contraction.

"It looks like manufacturing activity in central Europe held up relatively well last month," said William Jackson, senior emerging markets economist with Capital Economics.

"Even though the Czech and Polish surveys edged down, manufacturing activity was probably still robust."

Economic expansion has been boosted by strengthening domestic demand and accelerated last quarter to over 3 percent and 4 percent, respectively, in Poland and the Czech Republic, and growth clocked in at 2.5 percent in Hungary.

VW IMPACT YET TO BE SEEN

But with signs of a deeper manufacturing downturn in China appearing, concerns are growing in the world's other big economies like the United States and the euro zone, the latter an important market for central Europe.

PMIs on Thursday also showed euro zone manufacturing growth weakened slightly in September although producers in Germany - the top export destination for central Europe - kept Europe's biggest economy on a solid growth track.

ING economist Jakub Seidler in Prague said there was a risk central Europe, especially the Czech Republic, could feel the fallout from the scandal around German carmaker Volkswagen this month after it was caught falsifying emissions tests.

Car manufacturing is a major driver in the region, with VW unit Skoda Auto the biggest Czech exporter. It said this week it had yet to seen any impact on its production or order book.

"The overall (Czech PMI) result for the third quarter was the strongest since the second quarter of 2011," Seidler said.

"However, due to the Volkswagen case, today's PMI indicator was partly out-of-date even before its release."

Analysts also said Poland, which is deeply connected to Germany's supply chain, could be impacted as well and might have been affected by trade disruptions last month amid Europe's intensifying crisis to handle a growing wave of refugees fleeing conflicts and poverty in the Middle East.

The chairman of Czech electric engines maker Atas, Otto Danek, said his company had a good third quarter and had trouble keeping up with orders. But he, too, sounded a note of caution.

"The (economic) growth is interesting, but it is very fragile too," he said. "The dismal situation in the south of the EU (because of the migrant crisis), in Russia and Ukraine or in the Arab world can change this in an instant. It is nice, but is not stable enough that we could bet on it." (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague, Sandor Peto in Budapest and Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by Tom Heneghan)