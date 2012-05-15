* Czech Republic falls 1 pct q/q, third quarter of
contraction
* Romania falls back into recession for first time since
2010
* Hungary 1.3 pct q/q decline first since 2009
* Slovakia, helped by car production, bucks trend with
expansion
By Michael Winfrey
PRAGUE, May 15 The Czech Republic's economy
shrank for the third consecutive quarter and Romania fell back
into recession in the first three months of the year, as the
euro crisis and government austerity hammered domestic demand
and squeezed the crucial export sector.
Flash gross domestic product estimates for the European
Union's emerging eastern states also showed Hungary had
contracted for the first time since the height of the global
economic crisis in 2009.
The data in all three countries was worse than forecast by
economists in Reuters polls, prompting many to say it could
intensify debates in those countries' central banks over whether
to cut interest rates despite a need to keep investors
interested with high risk premiums.
They also warned that the figures had come before the early
indications of a decline in manufacturing across the region at
the start of the second quarter.
"It's pretty grim. The worst part is that it shows output in
large swathes of the region was contracting even before the most
recent escalation of the euro crisis," said Neil Shearing, an
emerging markets economist at London-based Capital Economics.
"So I expect the second quarter is going to be worse."
Romania, the European Union's second poorest economy,
slipped back into recession, shrinking 0.1 percent versus the
previous quarter due to a devastating cold snap and snow storms
that shut down production in January and waning demand for its
exports in the euro zone.
In the Czech Republic, data showed a much
worse-than-expected drop of 1 percent versus the previous three
months. It was the third straight contraction in what the
central bank has forecast could be a five-quarter recession.
Hungary's economy also contracted for the first time since
the last quarter of 2009. It shrank 1.3 percent versus the
previous quarter, following stagnation at the end of 2011.
The only country to buck the trend so far was Slovakia. The
euro zone member state grew by a faster-than-expected 0.8
percent versus the previous quarter following the opening of a
new production line at the country's Volkswagen plant that is
gradually boosting production.
(Reporting by Reuters bureaus. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)