PRAGUE, April 24 The Czech and Romanian governments will likely survive confidence votes on Friday but eroding majorities and public anger over austerity mark the end of serious reforms going beyond basic measures to keep their budgets under control.

Election terms and economic fundamentals in the two eastern European Union states differ, but both have been deeply hit by the euro crisis as well as domestic ire at a time of meagre or non-existent growth.

Factors aggravating what is otherwise a Europe-wide problem are graft scandals that have infuriated poor Czechs and Romanians who oppose belt-tightening while politicians, facing little risk of punishment, are cast as siphoning off funds from the common pot.

Since the debt crisis started, 10 EU leaders have been swept away. The Czech and Romanian prime ministers will probably escape this time, but that is about all they will manage.

In Romania, the approach of an election due in November has prompted a wave of defections from government benches as deputies who supported two centre-right governments try to distance themselves from painful austerity measures enacted under emergency IMF funding deals.

Prime Minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu, who replaced Emil Boc when protests against cost cutting turned violent in January, will probably live through a confidence vote in his cabinet on Friday but function as a lame duck until an autumn vote.

That fate, the result of the popular reaction to a mid-term push two years ago to consolidate the budget, bodes ill for Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas, who is less than two years into his own four-year term.

"In both countries the fiscal adjustment is the trademark of the government - and it hasn't made them popular. These two seem to be set up for it more than the other states," said Daniel Hewitt, an economist from Barclays Capital.

SPLINTER CELLS

In the European context, the Czechs are firmly on the side of the German push for austerity over growth, aiming for a balanced budget by 2016 despite having fallen into recession at the end of last year.

That approach has been increasingly questioned, mainly by foreign economists who say austerity could lead to a spiral of falling output and budget revenues.

In part due to rifts over austerity, the centre-right coalition fell apart last week when Necas pushed out the rebellious Public Affairs party, betting on a small splinter faction from that grouping keeping him afloat.

It was the end of hopes that the country of 10.5 million would for once have a strong government after nearly two decades of administrations with a tiny or no majority, causing perpetual delays in reform and numerous government collapses.

"They will hardly be able to agree on any new reforms, so even if the government survives, I think the chance for needed reforms has decreased," said political analyst Josef Mlejnek.

Necas, respected as a sleaze-free figure in a political spectrum plagued by scandal, started his term in 2010 with 118 deputies in the 200-seat lower house.

The biggest majority since the Czechs split with the Slovaks in 1993, it let him push through reforms of pensions, healthcare and welfare, although in a somewhat watered-down form. He also hiked taxes to keep his budget deficit targets on track.

Investors and credit agencies rewarded him with lower bond yields and rating upgrades putting them among safe EU states.

But after last week's split, the cabinet has only 92 safe seats. Up to 12 extra Public Affairs rebels and independents will give it a majority on Friday but only eight have officially backed the cabinet ahead of the confidence motion.

That opens the door to horse trading on every issue for the rest of his government's four year term if he survives.

"Of course, the (independents) have a potential to blackmail, and they can try to play various games, and with each bigger vote try to exploit it," Mlejnek said.

RETURN TO INSTABILITY

That situation resembles the early stages of what has plagued two centre-right governments in Romania since 2010, when former Prime Minister Emil Boc cut public salaries by a quarter and hiked sales tax. It triggered protests that intensified and caused his demise when they turned violent in January.

Czech unions, who staged a 90,000 strong demonstration last weekend - much larger than Romania's protests - have made it clear they want the government to go, pledging further industrial action "that must hurt" enough for the government to recognise the depth of public anger.

The main reason for centre-right lawmakers to avoid an election is clear: polls show it would hand victory to the opposition Social Democrats, who have pledged to undo many austerity measures and tax firms and high earners more.

Investors say if that happens, the Czechs could still remain a regional safe-haven, as the Social Democrats have been relatively prudent in the past. But this month's political rumblings sent the crown to a two-month low of 25.10 per euro.

Necas's immediate goal is to push through 152 billion crowns in tax hikes and spending cuts over two years to bring the budget deficit to 1.9 percent of gross domestic product by 2014.

He also wants to approve a 'financial constitution' including a debt break, a plan to return billions of dollars of church property, introduce university tuition payments and raise healthcare contributions.

In one way, the government may even be more coherent, having cleared itself of a party whose demands repeatedly pushed the coalition to the brink and tarnished its image through graft scandals. But that may be short lived.

"While this political crisis is likely to be followed by a period of calm, the risk of early elections remains," research group Control Risk wrote in a report. (Additional reporting by Sam Cage; Editing by Michael Winfrey and Patrick Graham)