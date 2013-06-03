* Czech PMI in positive territory after 13 months of decline
* Poland improves but still in contraction
* Hungary reports drop
By Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, June 3 Business conditions in central
and eastern Europe improved slightly in May with Czech
manufacturing edging into positive territory although Poland and
Hungary saw a decline in output.
The Czech manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI)
edged up to 50.1 points in May, the first rise after 13 months
of decline, reflecting a broader, although marginal, rise in
output as well as employment and new orders. Any reading above
50 means expansion in activity in the survey by Market
Economics/HSBC.
In Poland, PMI also surprised on the upside, although the
result at 48.0 still means continued contraction in the
manufacturing sector. It was the 14th month in a row that
Poland's manufacturing sector sentiment dropped, although the
country has so far avoided recession that has hit the rest of
the region.
Hungary's index, calculated under a different methodology,
showed a drop to 47.1 from 51.5 in April.
The entire region is highly dependent on the euro zone and
mainly Germany, where PMI rose to 49.4 points in May, the
highest level since February.
The Czech figures lent credibility to forecasts that the
country's economy may be bottoming out after a sharp drop in the
first quarter, and possibly start a mild recovery in the second
half of the year.
Manufacturing has been hit by a drop in west European demand
for Czech exports, but long-depressed domestic demand has been
improving slightly in the past months.
"Our scenario of a gradual cyclical recovery of the (Czech)
economy this year is being fulfilled," said Vaclav France, an
analyst at Raiffeisenbank.
But any signs of an upturn remain tentative and exposed to
any deterioration in the euro zone.
"A continued growth recovery in Germany remains critical to
improving activity in the Czech Republic," said Agata Urbanska,
central and eastern Europe economist at HSBC.
"And with weaker data from China recently and German PMI
improving but in contraction territory, the risks of a second
consecutive year of economic contraction have certainly not
abated yet."
In Poland, the negative reading supports the outlook for a
further easing of monetary policy as inflation pressures remain
absent, with input prices falling.
Interest rates have dropped to 3.0 percent, and a Reuters
poll showed the market expects the central bank to shave another
25 basis points off the rate when it meets this Wednesday.
"The scale of the improvement is important. Maybe it is not
overly dynamic but certainly noticeable. Most components remain
below the 50 mark but the pace of deterioration is clearly
slower," said Piotr Bielski, senior economist at Bank Zachodni
WBK.
"This does not change the fact that another interest rate
cut will be necessary."
The central bank expects growth in the region's largest
economy to slow to 1.3 percent or even more this year, its
slowest level since 2001.
Hungary reported a 0.7 percent economic growth in the first
quarter, lifting the country out of a recession, but the PMI
drop indicated the improvement may not last.
The Hungarian central bank cut interest rates 10 times to an
all-time low of 4.5 percent, and the market is pricing in
further easing.