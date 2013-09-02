* Polish, Czech, Hungarian PMIs all accelerate
* Confirmation recovery is underway in CEE
PRAGUE, Sept 2 Factories across central Europe
reported growth in output and new business in August, a recovery
in the region gaining strength in the wake of Europe's
powerhouse Germany.
Purchasing managers indices beat forecasts in Poland and the
Czech Republic and also rose in Hungary, survey data showed on
Monday.
In Poland, the main HSBC manufacturing PMI index rose to
52.6 from 51.1 a month ago, the fastest expansion in over two
years. The Czech index jumped to 53.9, above forecast of 52.7.
Hungary, which uses a different index released by the
Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management,
reported a jump to 51.7 from 49.0.
Central Europe is closely tied by trade links to Germany and
its strong performance has a knock-on effect on the region.
Germany reported a 0.7 percent economic expansion in the second
quarter and recent data has provided further evidence the
economy is bouncing back from a slowdown last year.
"It confirms what we already know - that we have the worst
behind us and that we are in a recovery," Urszula Krynska,
economist at Millennium Bank said of the Polish figures.
"Economic growth will be accelerating in upcoming quarters,
we expect full-2013 growth at 1.3 percent."
The figures helped the zloty firm 0.1 percent against the
euro.
Polish data on Friday confirmed that growth in the European
Union's largest eastern economy picked up to an annual 0.8
percent from 0.5 percent a quarter earlier, recovering gradually
from the deepest slump in years.
The Czech index added to the case for the central bank to
hold off intervening in foreign exchange markets to weaken the
crown currency and aid growth.
"It is strongly positive, not only the headline figure but
also the composition is very good," said David Marek, chief
economist at Patria Finance.
"That (means) especially a rise of orders, export orders,
employment... All of them provide a big chunk of optimism."
The Hungarian figures were below a long-term trend and thus
led to less enthusiasm.
"The index has been hovering around the 50 point threshold
since April without showing any discernible trend," the
Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory
Management said.