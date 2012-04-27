* Romanian government toppled in confidence vote
* Lack of clear majority could mean months of political
turmoil
* Czech govt also faces confidence vote, expected to squeak
by
(Writes through with Romanian vote result, more comments)
By Sam Cage and Jason Hovet
BUCHAREST/PRAGUE, April 27 Romania's opposition
torpedoed the centre-right cabinet in a confidence vote on
Friday, raising the prospect of months of political turmoil and
questions over a belt-tightening campaign that has caused a wave
of protests against IMF-backed reforms.
Prime Minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu's two-month-old
government is the latest in a string of austerity-minded ruling
coalitions that have fallen across the European Union in
disputes over spending cuts and tax hikes.
The defeat came ahead of another confidence vote, in the
Czech Republic, whose budget-cutting cabinet is expected to
survive but may find itself hamstrung by infighting among its
scandal-plagued parties and widespread public anger over its
policies.
Having replaced his predecessor Emil Boc, who resigned in
January after anti-government protests in Romania turned
violent, Ungureanu was defeated by the votes of 235 deputies,
four more than required to topple his government.
"Today justice was done," said Victor Ponta, head of the
opposition Social Liberal Union (USL). "USL is willing to take
responsibility to govern until elections."
The European Union's second-poorest member slashed public
sector salaries and raised sales taxes to put its economy on a
more solid footing, but the measures have hit the poorest in the
country of 22 million, which is only now emerging from a
two-year crisis-induced recession.
President Traian Basescu, a close ally of Ungureanu, now has
to nominate a new prime minister, which could take months.
Basescu said he was holding talks already with all parties,
seeking to form a government and indicating he could find a
quick solution. The confidence vote result indicates the USL may
have enough support for a majority.
Failure to back a new prime minister before a general
election slated for November would prompt an early vote.
"The most likely version is that Traian Basescu will
nominate Victor Ponta as prime minister," said political
commentator Mircea Marian.
"USL has already prepared a government and could appear in
front of parliament towards the end of next week."
IMF PULLS BACK
The International Monetary Fund, which with the EU has
extended two loan packages to Romania, postponed a review there
pending more information on the shape of a new government. The
deal is crucial to Bucharest's battle to maintain investor
confidence.
The leu currency showed its biggest daily loss of the year
after the vote. Usually protected by market fear over central
bank intervention, it fell to match its all time low of 4.401
against the euro.
"The end result seems to ... echo what we have been seeing
in other countries in terms of a popular move away from the
parties that are pushing for austerity," said Koon Chow, a
strategist at Barclay's Capital.
"France, Holland, the Czechs - it's all connected."
The USL, a fragile leftist alliance, has more than 50
percent support in opinion polls and would be favourite to win
an election.
The cuts and public sector job losses have left millions of
Romanians struggling to make ends meet every month and while the
government plans to raise some wages again under the IMF's
advice, the Fund says caution is needed to ensure stability.
Salaries average less than 400 euros a month. While
unemployment is only 5 percent, many have left a country riddled
with crumbling roads and patchy power and sewage services,
prompting a 10 percent drop in population in the last decade.
"The current situation is clearly worse than before. We need
at least 10 years to get back on track," said Gheorghe Stanciu,
a 55-year-old legal adviser outside Bucharest's national
theatre, the scene of protests that brought Boc's downfall.
CZECHS NEXT
Romania's example - a ruling centre-right party that has
struggled to cling to power through repeated confidence votes
that delay reforms aimed at healing the economy - may serve as
a warning to Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas.
Necas threw out the smallest of the three parties in his
coalition, Public Affairs, last week because of strained ties
with one of its leaders who has been convicted of corruption.
Now he is counting on a breakaway faction from Public
Affairs to support his cabinet in Friday's vote.
But his austerity drive has angered Czechs and sent the
cabinet's approval rating to an all-time low of 16 percent.
Some 90,000 people held protests last Saturday in the
biggest demonstrations since the fall of communism in 1989, and
union leaders said they planned further protests, including
strikes before the end of June.
Leading opinion polls, the opposition Social Democrats have
called for an early election and have said they would reverse
some reforms.
But Necas has said that even though the country's budget
deficits are relatively low, and its debt level is less than
half the EU average at around 41 percent of annual output, the
country faces even greater dangers like the loss of investor
confidence and a spike in borrowing costs if it relaxes policy.
He warned on Friday any relaxation of policy would "destroy
the future of our country and that of our unborn children".
"Debt is the biggest public enemy ... Our responsibility
goes far beyond the current political and economic situation,"
he said as the debate before the vote opened in parliament.
Even if Necas wins the vote on Friday evening - he is
expected to receive the support of at least 103 of parliament's
200 lawmakers - he could be held hostage by politicians mindful
that elections may be held earlier than expected.
That would complicate his further plans to reform the
healthcare, education and other systems.
(Additional reporting by Andreea Birsan and Ioana Patran in
Bucharest and Robert Mueller and Jana Mlcochova in Prague;
Writing by Michael Winfrey; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Giles
Elgood)