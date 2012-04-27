* Leftist opposition look set to take power
* Could mean easing of austerity before Nov election
* Czech govt also faces confidence vote, expected to squeak
by
By Sam Cage and Jason Hovet
BUCHAREST/PRAGUE, April 27 Romania's
left-leaning opposition will try to form a new government after
torpedoing the centre-right cabinet in a confidence vote on
Friday, the latest collapse of an austerity-minded ruling
coalition in Europe.
Like other governments in the European Union, ousted Prime
Minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu's two-month-old cabinet has
faced a wave of public anger against plans for spending cuts and
tax hikes. Violent protests toppled his predecessor, Emil Boc.
"Today justice was done," said Victor Ponta, head of the
left-leaning opposition Social Liberal Union (USL). President
Traian Basescu, a political opponent, nominated Ponta to try to
form a new government as prime minister.
The defeat came hours before a confidence vote for another
budget-cutting EU government, in the Czech Republic. Although
Prime Minister Petr Necas survived, his unpopular cabinet may
now be hamstrung by a thin majority, infighting among its
scandal-plagued parties and public outrage over its policies.
Nicolas Sarkozy is on course in nine days to become France's
first president to be voted out of office in 30 years, and a
centre-right cabinet in Holland resigned this week over
disagreement about budget tightening measures.
"The end result seems to ... echo what we have been seeing
in other countries in terms of a popular move away from the
parties that are pushing for austerity," said Koon Chow, a
strategist at Barclay's Capital, of the Romanian vote.
"France, Holland, the Czechs - it's all connected,"
Romania's Ungureanu was defeated by the votes of 235
deputies, four more than required to topple his government.
The European Union's second-poorest member slashed public
sector salaries and raised sales taxes to put its economy on a
more solid footing, but the measures have hit the poorest as
Romania emerges only slowly from a two-year recession.
Ponta said he controls 228 seats in the 460 member
parliament. He should be able to gain backing from smaller
parties that will give him a clear majority. If parliament fails
to back a new prime minister, an early vote would be held. The
next general election is scheduled for November.
The rise of Ponta, 39, marks a change of guard for his
Social Democrat party, founded chiefly by former communists and
now the dominant force in the USL. Some analysts and opponents
say he remains under the influence of its founder,
Moscow-educated Ion Iliescu.
"USL has already prepared a government and could appear in
front of parliament towards the end of next week," said
political commentator Mircea Marian.
IMF PULLS BACK
The International Monetary Fund, which with the EU has
extended two loan packages to Romania, postponed a review there
pending details on the shape of a new government. The deal is
key to Bucharest's battle to maintain investor confidence.
The IMF said it expected Romania to observe its economic
policy commitments.
But the leu currency suffered its biggest daily loss of the
year after the vote. Usually protected by market expectations
that the central bank would intervene, it fell to an all time
low of 4.4025 against the euro. The government collapse will
probably put the central bank's expected rate cut next week on
ice as it seeks to prevent any selloff.
The USL has more than 50 percent support in opinion polls.
It has committed to work with the IMF, but if it takes power
there will be uncertainty over whether it will roll back some
austerity measures like wage cuts or hikes in sales tax.
The cuts and public sector job losses have left millions of
Romanians struggling to make ends meet every month, and while
the government plans to raise some wages again under the IMF's
advice, the Fund says caution is needed to ensure stability.
Salaries average less than 350 euros a month. While
unemployment is only 5 percent, many have left a country riddled
with crumbling roads and patchy power and sewage services,
prompting a 10 percent drop in the 20-million-odd population in
the last decade.
"The fact that the government cut salaries is madness,"
Constantin Badea, a 75-year old pensioner from Bucharest, said
in the bright spring sunshine outside government headquarters.
CZECHS SURVIVE
Romania's example - a centre-right party that struggled to
cling to power in the face of repeated confidence votes,
delaying reforms aimed at cutting deficits and debt - serves as
a warning to Czech Prime Minister Necas.
He threw out the smallest of the three parties in his
coalition, Public Affairs, last week because of strained ties
with one of its leaders who has been convicted of corruption.
With his coalition broken, he counted on a breakaway Public
Affairs faction and a couple of independents to support his
cabinet in Friday's vote, which he won with 105 votes against
93.
But the austerity drive has angered Czechs and sent the
cabinet's approval rating to an all-time low of 16 percent.
And with a majority supported only by independent deputies,
Necas will be vulnerable to individual demands for policy
changes as well as future confidence motions from the opposition
Social Democrats, who lead polls, have called for an early
election and have vowed to reverse some reforms.
That could complicate Necas's future plans, which include a
law capping debt, tuition fees for state universities and
billions of dollars in cash and property for the Catholic church
as compensation for communist-era seizures.
Necas has said that even though the country's budget
deficits are relatively low, and its debt level is less than
half the EU average at around 41 percent of annual output, it
faces the prospect of a loss of investor confidence and a spike
in borrowing costs if it relaxes policy.
He warned on Friday any relaxation of policy would "destroy
the future of our country and that of our unborn children".
"Debt is the biggest public enemy ... Our responsibility
goes far beyond the current political and economic situation,"
he said as the debate before the vote opened in parliament.
Some 90,000 people held protests last Saturday in the
biggest demonstrations since the fall of communism in 1989, and
union leaders said they planned further protests, including
strikes before the end of June.
