March 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
March 21 Central European Distribution Corp : * Sent new restructuring proposal from a1-spi-kaufman consortium - a1 statement * A1-led consortium offers $280 million in cash, $650 million in new debt to
restructure Central European Distribution Corp * A1-led consortium would receive 100 percent of reorganized equity in Central
European Distribution Corp * A1 consortium restructuring plan for Central European Distribution Corp
would be implemented through ch. 11 bankruptcy
* Transaction seeks to take place by end of Q2 of fiscal year 2017
* Landec Corp says has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase O Olive Oil Inc ("O Olive") for $2.5 million in