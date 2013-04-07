April 7 Central European Distribution Corp : * Says creditors support restructuring plan * Says restructuring to be implemented through prepackaged chapter 11 plan * Cedc says commenced voluntary proceedings under chapter 11 of U.S. bankruptcy

code to seek confirmation of plan * Cedc says approved terms of new $100 million unsecured credit facility for

its Russian operations * Cedc says restructuring should have no impact on operations in Poland,

Russia, ukraine or hungary