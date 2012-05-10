(Repeats for wider distribution)

* Q1 EPS $0.86 vs $0.02 last year

* Rev down 5 pct to $148.2 mln

May 10 Polish vodka maker Central European Distribution Corp reported a higher first-quarter profit, helped by foreign currency gains.

For the quarter, the company earned $62.5 million, or 86 cents per share, compared with $1.1 million, or 2 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding foreign exchange gains of about $98 million, restructuring costs and other items, the company posted a loss of 29 cents per share.

Sales fell more than 5 percent to $148.2 million.

Separately, the company's second largest shareholder Mark Kaufman expressed his support for a deal between vodka maker Russian Standard and CEDC, which was struck in April.

Under the agreement, Russian billionaire Roustam Tariko's Russian Standard will take a stake of about 28 percent in the Polish company to help it pay off looming debts.

"I believe the financing transaction is an important step toward addressing the issues facing CEDC," Mark Kaufman said in a filing on Thursday.

CEDC also said it would look to develop a plan to combine its business in Russia with Tariko's company later this month.

CEDC shares were up about 2 percent in premarket trading on Thursday. They closed at $4.71 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair)