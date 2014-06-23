(Adds sourcing, clarifies name of buyer, describes deal
By Mike Stone
June 22 Central Garden & Pet Co, a pet
and lawn supply company, could see an unsolicited $10 per share
offer from Harbinger Group Inc, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
The Financial Times reported on Sunday that Harbinger Group
had been seeking a deal for months with the Walnut Creek,
California-based company.
Harbinger could propose to purchase the entire company for
$10 per share or only the pet division for about $750 million,
the person said.
On Friday, Central Garden & Pet Co's shares closed at $9 per
share, giving the company a market capitalization of $454
million. The company has long-term debt of $545 million,
according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Representatives from Harbinger declined to comment. Central
Garden & Pet Co did not immediately return calls for comment on
Sunday evening.
(Reporting By Mike Stone; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Ryan Woo)