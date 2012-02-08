Apple says new California headquarters to open in April
Feb 22 Apple's sprawling new campus, dubbed "Apple Park," will open in April, the iPhone maker said on Wednesday.
BANGKOK Feb 8 Thailand's Central Group:
* Aims to invest at least 30 billion baht ($973 million) this year and is looking for partners to expand its retail business, the company said in a statement
* Expects sales up 35 percent to 188 billion baht in 2012
* Unlisted Central Group is Thailand's largest retailer, with interests in several retail businesses, including the country's top store operator Central Pattana Pcl ($1 = 30.81 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)
Feb 22 Apple's sprawling new campus, dubbed "Apple Park," will open in April, the iPhone maker said on Wednesday.
BERLIN, Feb 22 Greece doesn't need a debt haircut at the moment, International Monetary Fund Chief Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday, adding that debt restructuring and interest rate cuts on bailout loans were necessary.
BRUSSELS, Feb 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: