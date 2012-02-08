BANGKOK Feb 8 Thailand's Central Group:

* Aims to invest at least 30 billion baht ($973 million) this year and is looking for partners to expand its retail business, the company said in a statement

* Expects sales up 35 percent to 188 billion baht in 2012

* Unlisted Central Group is Thailand's largest retailer, with interests in several retail businesses, including the country's top store operator Central Pattana Pcl ($1 = 30.81 Baht)