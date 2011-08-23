BANGKOK Aug 23 Thailand's Central Pattana Pcl (CPN):

* Raises its 2011 revenue growth target to more than 20 percent from single digit percentage due to strong contribution from new stores opened this year, Chief Executive Kobchai Chirathivat told reporters

* Aims for 2012 revenue growth of 15 percent

* Says plans to raise its rental fees by average 8-10 percent this year, which should help boost revenue growth

* Expects its Ladproa mall to break even in next five to six years after the reopening of the store on Aug. 28; the mall was closed for renovation from February (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)