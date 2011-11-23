BANGKOK Nov 23 Thailand's Central Pattana
Pcl :
* Plans to spend 11.63 billion baht ($373 million) in 2012
after investing 12.75 billion baht this year on opening new
stores and expanding existing ones, financial chief Naris
Cheyklin told reporters
* Aims for at least 25 percent revenue growth in 2012 when
it plans to open 3 new stores; revenue up 14 percent in 2011,
below its target of 15 percent; 2011 net profit will be below
target, but gives no detail.
* The budget includes plan to spend 4.8 billion baht on new
projects and about 250-800 million baht per branch to improve
existing stores
* Plans to reduce its debt to equity ratio to below 1.24 in
the third quarter; may sell some assets to property fund or seek
financing
* Plans to conclude details of property fund by the second
quarter of 2012
* Plans to sell up to 2 billion baht bond in the first
quarter of 2012($1 = 31.18 Baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)