HONG KONG May 14 Central Pattana Pcl, Thailand's top department store operator, and two of its shareholders plan to raise up to $375 million in a share offering, according to a term sheet of the sale seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Central Pattana, which also develops shopping malls and manages hotels and residential properties, is offering 130.4 million new shares. Two members of the Chirathivat Family, which controls the company and is Thailand's second richest group, are offering another 83.5 million existing shares, the terms showed.

The shares are being offered in a 50-52 baht price range, equivalent to a discount of up to 6.1 percent to Tuesday's close of 53.25 baht.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bualuang Securities, Phatra Securities and UBS were hired to manage the selldown. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto)