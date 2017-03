Dec 2 Central Rand Gold Ltd

* Advise shareholders that company has been approached by a number of other parties also expressing interest in CRG's assets

* Has entered into a separate further non-binding memorandum of understanding with Shengbang Jiabo (Beijing) consulting Co

* Shengbang MOU, also contemplates potential disposal of 100% of shares held by Central Rand Gold in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Central Rand Gold to Shengbang for USD150 million

* Further announcement relating to transaction will be made in due course. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: