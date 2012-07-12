July 12 Centrica Plc, which owns British
Gas, said it agreed to buy two New York-based power providers
from Iberdrola USA for $110.2 million in cash to strengthen its
position and increase its customer base in the U.S. Northeast.
The British utility's North American subsidiary, Direct
Energy Services llc, will buy Energetix Inc and NYSEG Solutions
Inc, which operate out of Rochester and Binghamton, New York.
Iberdrola USA is a subsidiary of Iberdrola SA.
Direct Energy would add 245,000 customers in New York state
with the acquisition, its third in the region since last year.
Shares in Centrica, which have risen over 7 percent since
the start of the year, closed at 318.7 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)