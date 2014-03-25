BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
LONDON, March 25 British utility Centrica has agreed to buy the gas and electricity supply arm and a gas-fired power plant from Ireland's state-owned Bord Gais Eireann for 1.1 billion euros ($1.52 billion).
Centrica's partners iCON Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners will purchase Bord Gais' distribution and renewable power generation assets, respectively, the companies said.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2014.
The Irish state had put the Bord Gais assets up for sale as part of its privatisation programme. ($1 = 0.7255 Euros) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keith Weir)
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2neswPi) Further company coverage: