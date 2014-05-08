Investec expects higher full-year revenue, operating profit
March 14 Investec Plc expects higher full-year revenue and operating profit as a recovery in equity markets boosted the company's asset management and wealth and investment units.
LONDON May 8 Centrica Plc
* Confirms its intention to continue to invest in technology and service
* Announcing a strengthening of our strategic relationship with Qatar petroleum international (qpi) and a refocusing of investment in uk power generation
* No change expected in residential energy prices this year
* Reduced outlook for earnings in 2014, with full year adjusted eps expected to be in range 22-23p
* Earnings growth expected in 2015
* Releasing capital from larger power stations with a book value of around £500 million
* We expect full year post-tax margin to be around 4%
* Expect full year residential energy supply revenue to be around 10% below 2013 levels
* Further strengthening of our relationship with qpi through sale of 40% of centrica`s gas assets in north america into joint venture partnership for c$200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Kate Holton)
* Chief executive mike wells says doesn't see need for m&g, eastspring to acquire other asset managers
LONDON, March 14 Chilean copper miner Antofagasta on Tuesday reported a 79 percent jump in full-year earnings and raised its dividend four-fold, saying it expected commodity prices to rise further this year.