LONDON May 8 Centrica Plc

* Confirms its intention to continue to invest in technology and service

* Announcing a strengthening of our strategic relationship with Qatar petroleum international (qpi) and a refocusing of investment in uk power generation

* No change expected in residential energy prices this year

* Reduced outlook for earnings in 2014, with full year adjusted eps expected to be in range 22-23p

* Earnings growth expected in 2015

* Releasing capital from larger power stations with a book value of around £500 million

* We expect full year post-tax margin to be around 4%

* Expect full year residential energy supply revenue to be around 10% below 2013 levels

Further strengthening of our relationship with qpi through sale of 40% of centrica`s gas assets in north america into joint venture partnership for c$200 million