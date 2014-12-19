Dec 19 Centrica :

* Can confirm that Langage and South Humber gas fired power stations have been awarded one year capacity agreements starting in October 2018

* All capacity agreements are subject to final confirmation from DECC, which is expected no later than 5 January 2015

* Receipt of capacity agreement notice, which is expected no later than 30 January 2015