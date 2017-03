Dec 19 Centrica Plc :

* Disposal

* Centrica sells 50 pct interest in Barrow Offshore Wind Farm

* Stake has been acquired by operator, Dong Energy, which owns remaining 50 pct of asset

* Total consideration is 50 million pounds in cash

* As part of transaction, power purchase agreement currently in place between Centrica and Barrow Offshore Wind Farm will be terminated

* Sale is in line with Centrica's strategy to release capital from its UK operational wind portfolio for value

* Centrica retains interests in three operational wind farms and continues to purchase a substantial amount of renewable and lower carbon power for its customers