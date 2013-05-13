LONDON May 13 Britain's largest gas supplier,
Centrica, said it will use the profit it made from high
gas demand during a cold snap to keep energy tariffs at current
levels, forecasting earnings for the year in line with
expectations.
The owner of British Gas said residential gas consumption
was 18 percent higher over the first four months of 2013 than in
the same period last year, while electricity demand rose 3
percent, due to exceptionally cold weather.
Britain largely depends on gas to heat its homes and energy
companies are often accused by the public of making excessive
profit from supplying energy to cash-strapped households.
"Any benefit arising from the exceptionally cold weather
will be used to maintain our price competitiveness," Centrica
said in an interim management statement, promising to hold
prices at current levels for as long as possible.
Britons felt the impact of higher energy prices over the
winter after all major energy suppliers increased tariffs
between October and January.
Centrica raised its gas and electricity prices by 6 percent
on Nov. 16.
The company forecast its full-year earnings to be in line
with market expectations.
Production from its international upstream oil and gas
business is expected to rise 12 percent this year to around 75
million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).
Centrica produced gas from its York and Rhyl projects in the
East Irish and North Sea during the first quarter, and wells at
Kew, Grove, Valemon and Cygnus are forecast to bring an
additional 86 mmboe on stream over the next three years, the
company said on Monday.