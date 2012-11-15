LONDON Nov 15 Centrica PLC : * Average UK residential gas consumption for first 10 months of 2012 9% higher

than same period of 2011 * Have 15.8m UK residential energy accounts on supply, slightly lower than at

the half year * Extra costs have added around £50 to the cost of supplying the average

household * In UK residential services we remain on track to deliver double digit profit

growth * The weak economy continues to have an adverse impact on our UK business

energy supply division * Completed all three of the North Sea acquisitions announced between November

2011 and February 2012 * Interest charge expected to be around £190M in 2012, includes impact of

issuance of £750M of bonds