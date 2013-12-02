Dec 2 Centrica PLC : * British Gas energy bills to reduce by over £50 * British Gas is reducing household gas and electricity prices by an average of

3.2% * Price reduction will take effect from 1 January 2014 * This price cut is based on the assumption that the government`s proposed

changes will be implemented in full * Changes also remove possibility of any price increase attributable to these

government policies before summer 2015 * Source text