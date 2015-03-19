March 19 Centrica Storage Ltd. (CSL) on Thursday suspended marketing of storage capacity at Britain's biggest gas storage site Rough due to potential technical issues that could limit stocks.

"CSL will be suspending the marketing of Space for SY 15/16," it said, referring to 2015 and 2016.

"This is due to a potential technical issue that, if verified, would limit stock in the reservoir to a range of 29TWh to 32TWh," it said. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic. Editing by Jane Merriman)