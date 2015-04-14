LONDON, April 14 British utility Centrica
has hired insurance executive Mark Hodges to lead its
British Gas energy supply unit, Britain's largest energy
provider that is at the centre of a market-wide competition
probe.
Hodges, who was most recently chief executive of insurance
broker Towergate Partnership and has led insurer Aviva's
UK business, will take up his role on June 1, Centrica said in a
statement.
British Gas executives often come under fire from the public
who have seen a steep rise in energy bills.
"I am excited by the great potential the company has to
benefit customers through improved service and in developing new
products," Hodges said in the statement.
Centrica lost its long-serving international downstream and
British Gas head, Chris Weston, in December as part of a huge
management reshuffle that also saw the appointment of a new
chief executive at the start of this year.
The utility said Ian Peters, who has been leading British
Gas on an interim basis since Weston's departure, would work on
its contribution to the competition watchdog's market
investigation.
The Competition and Markets Authority is undertaking a
market-wide probe into whether any of Britain's energy suppliers
have acted anti-competitively. The investigation is expected to
conclude at the end of this year.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, Editing by Paul Sandle)