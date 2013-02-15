Feb 15 Utility Centrica Plc said it planned to appoint Chris Weston the head of British Gas, UK's biggest energy retailer by customer numbers.

Weston, the current head of Centrica's U.S. retail gas business, Direct Energy, would replace Phil Bentley, who would step down as managing director after six years at the helm.

Centrica said the appointment would be announced with its preliminary results on Feb. 27 if the proposal is approved by the company's board.