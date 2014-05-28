May 28 The chiefs of British Gas and its parent company, Centrica Plc , are close to stepping down as part of a management shake-up at Britain's biggest energy supplier, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Sky News said Chris Weston, who runs Centrica's international downstream division, which includes British Gas, is in detailed talks about taking the top job at temporary power group Aggreko.

Centrica declined comment, while Aggreko could not be reached outside of normal business hours.

The news service reported that Weston's exit from Centrica has not yet been finalised, and sources close to the situation told Sky that he had not yet formally landed the Aggreko job.

If Weston does secure the role, however, his departure is likely to be announced at roughly the same time as that of Sam Laidlaw, Centrica's long-serving chief executive, sources told Sky News.

Sky reported that Centrica is in advanced negotiations to appoint a senior executive of BP Plc, Iain Conn, as Laidlaw's successor.

BP could not be reached outside of normal business hours.

Sources told Sky that announcements about one or more of these moves could be made as soon as this week, although the complexity of ongoing negotiations means that the appointments could yet be delayed or even fail to occur.

"There are a lot of moving parts around all of these appointments," a source said. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)