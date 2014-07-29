July 29 British utility Centrica Plc
said it appointed Iain Conn, who has quit as head of refining at
BP Plc, as its new chief executive officer, effective
Jan. 1.
The company said on Tuesday Conn will succeed Sam Laidlaw,
who will retire from Centrica's board on Dec. 31.
Centrica said last week that it was in discussions with
Conn, after BP announced he would be leaving the company.
Centrica has faced a potential leadership void after the
departure of several of its senior executives in recent months
as it contends with public and political anger over soaring
energy bills.
