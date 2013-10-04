LONDON Oct 4 Britain's Centrica named
Rick Haythornthwaite as its new chairman on Friday, selecting
the former head of Network Rail to lead the company through what
is likely to be a difficult time politically for the energy
group.
Shares in Centrica fell sharply last month after opposition
Labour leader Ed Miliband said he would freeze the prices of
energy providers if he wins the election in 2015.
Centrica said Haythornthwaite would be appointed
non-executive chairman on January 1, replacing Roger Carr who
had already announced his plans to step down.
Carr said his replacement would bring a proven track record
of being able to negotiate with regulators and the government
from his time at Network Rail.