Standard Life, Aberdeen face tall order proving co-CEOs can work
LONDON, March 6 Bankers in Britain have a phrase for chief executives who share control of a company: "co-head, you're dead".
June 7 British utility Centrica is in talks to buy a stake in the Bowland Shale licences owned by Cuadrilla Resources in Lancashire, England, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to Reuters.
Centrica and the shale gas-driller Cuadrilla declined to comment on the talks, which were first reported by the Financial Times on Friday.
Cuadrilla's part owner, Australian company AJ Lucas Group , said in January that it was in talks with energy investors to sell a stake in the shale gas explorer, amid media speculation that Centrica was a key contender in the discussions.
The company has reported its Bowland Shale licences could contain as much as 200 trillion cubic feet of gas.
British Gas owner Centrica, along with the rest of the country, is trying to diversify its gas portfolio and in March was one of the first companies globally to sign a U.S. LNG import agreement.
Britain, which has been looking at huge shale gas reserves to help cut its reliance on expensive gas imports and to contribute to state coffers, introduced generous tax breaks for shale gas in March.
LONDON, March 6 Bankers in Britain have a phrase for chief executives who share control of a company: "co-head, you're dead".
LONDON, March 6 Copper prices fell to a more than one-week low on Monday on concerns the metal had extended too much but supply disruptions at the world's two biggest copper mines provided some support.
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.